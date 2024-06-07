Creative Chaos kicks off in Vernon for it's 49th year

Chelsey Mutter

The largest craft show in Western Canada returns to Vernon today, as Creative Chaos hosts its 49th annual festival.

President of Creative Chaos Ingrid Baron says there’s 226 vendors this year.

“There’s always quite a few new vendors, the furthest away is from Ontario,” said Baron. “They’re from all over B.C. Saskatchewan, Alberta, all kinds.”

Baron says Creative Chaos doesn’t count how many guests as the event is free with multiple entry points, but the team typically guesses about 15,000 people will attend the event.

It’s the largest event of its kind in Western Canada.

“It’s more of a festival, and we’re gonna start rebranding as a festival, because we do have the music and the food and everything that goes along with it,” said Baron.

Booths will be set up in the Vernon Curling Club at 3400 39th Ave, Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium at 3310 37th Ave, and the Priest Valley Arena at 3409 35th Ave, with an outdoor food court at the centennial arena.

Organizers and vendors began setting up on Wednesday for the event, transforming the various locations into chaos.

The event is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New for this year is a free shuttle service which picks people up from Kal Tire Place and the Shubert Centre. Baron says it completes a 15 to 20 minute loop and drops people off right at the front doors.