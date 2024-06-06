Dr. Peter Inkpen now in custody following Vernon court appearance

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A former Vernon doctor was taken into custody Thursday to begin a possible 42-month jail sentence for multiple sexual assaults.

Dr. Peter Inkpen will need to wait a bit longer to know for sure how much jail time he’ll serve, but he'll begin his jail sentence starting today at his request. Inkpen’s lawyer said the doctor requested he begin his sentence now for "compelling" personal reasons.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint submission Thursday, seeking a total of 42 months in jail for three sexual assault convictions. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges Thursday, while the third guilty plea came back in February.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that judges are bound to follow joint submissions unless they find the proposed sentence would lead the public “to believe that the proper functioning of the justice system had broken down."

Inkpen will be back before the courts on June 10 to determine when he'll be formally sentenced.

He has pleaded guilty to three separate counts of sexual assault in two different cases.

A victim impact statement was read in court Thursday, where one woman shared her ongoing struggles she's faced as a result of Inkpen's assault.

“I’ve been robbed of any semblance of a normal life because of this offence,” the victim read.

The facts of the case were agreed upon by both Crown and defence, but publication bans prohibit any details of the case being shared which could identify the victims.

The court also heard a letter of support from an old medical school friend and colleague of Inkpen. The doctor has also been supported by his parents and wife.

Inkpen’ counsel told the court that the former doctor has “no chance” to return to his chosen field and he plans to switch careers after his time in custody and train as a veterinary technician.

Inkpen himself addressed the court to apologize, telling the court that he looked forward to being a "contributing member of society".

Archway Society in Vernon offers information, support and/or resources regarding sexual assault, they can be reached at www.archwaysociety.ca or 250-558-3850. Those in crisis who need immediate support can call the 24-7 number at 250-542-1122.