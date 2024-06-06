Township of Spallumcheen invites public to open house

Photo: Google Street View

The Township of Spallumcheen is inviting residents to attend an open house with mayor and council to learn more about topics impacting the township.

The open house will take place Wednesday June 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Spallumcheen Municipal Office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

Topics that will be covered at the event include:

Water conservation, hear tips and strategies to reduce water usage and help preserve valuable water resources

Emergency preparedness, get prepared for potential emergencies with essential information and resources.

Water system asset management, learn how the township manages and maintains its water infrastructure to ensure safe and reliable service.

New water bills, understand water billing changes.

In addition to displayed information, the public will also have an opportunity to ask questions, give feedback and connect with township council and staff.

The Armstrong Lions Club will be on site, and with assistance from PVSS Grad 2025 students, will be providing a free BBQ lunch for community members.

The township is inviting residents to join in the evening of learning, engagement, free food, and door prizes.