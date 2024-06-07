Vernon and District Performing Arts Society opens 2024 bursary applications with earlier deadline

Photo: Castanet file photo

Students in the Greater Vernon area are once again welcome to apply for one of multiple $1,000 bursaries through the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

Students who will be entering or returning to full-time studies at a university, college or technical school are welcome to apply. To be eligible, students must be attending an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program.

Applications are due earlier this year, with the deadline at midnight on July 15.

“The earlier application deadline will allow us to publicly announce this year’s recipients as part of our SPOTLIGHT Season’s opening show and 23rd Annual Birthday Bash on September 18th,” said executive director, Jim Harding.

Ballet Kelowna will open the 2024-25 Spotlight season with The Cowboy Act Suite & Other Works, a show featuring Vernonite Cameron Fraser-Monroe.

“Cameron is a past two-time VDPAC Performing Arts Bursary recipient,” said Harding, “So we thought it was a great way to launch our 23rd season, and at the same honour the success of a local, former bursary program recipient.”

Application info can be found online, and must be handed in at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Typically graduating Grade 12 students must prove acceptance to a performing arts program, but the centre says guidelines have shifted due to the earlier date.

“For graduating Grade 12 students applying to post-secondary Music, Theatre, Dance, Technical or other Performing Arts programs, this year’s July 15th deadline may pre-date some students’ formal notice of acceptance from their institutions,” says Harding. “But these students are still invited to apply. We have made a provision in the guidelines allowing these students to submit their official confirmation as soon as it is received.”

Students must submit all required documentation and show a dedication to a career in performing arts. Over the course of their education career, student may win up to two bursaries.

The bursaries are typically funded through tips collected at the performing arts centre bar/concession stand and coat check.

VDPAC awards bursaries each year to support students in Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C.

Recipients 2023 bursaries were: Kady Brandel, 1st year BFA in Theatre Production & Design at Simon Fraser University, Anastasia Lutsenko, 1st year BMus in Vocal Performance at UBC, and Amelia Cuthbertson, 1st year in Production Design & Technical Arts at National Theatre School in Montreal, QC.

Bursary recipients will be publicly announced on September 18.

Inquiries should be directed to [email protected].