The Kidney Walk raises $7K after fundraiser at Vernon's Polson Park

Photo: Pamela Balcaen

A Vernon fundraiser held last weekend raised more than $7,000 to support people affected by kidney disease.

Kidney Walk co-lead Pamela Balcaen says donations are still coming in after a fundraising event on Sunday. The fundraiser at Polson Park raised $1,875 on site, and with online donations, raised more than $7,300.

“Fundraisers like this help ease the financial burden on those with kidney disease and for those who travel for transplantation and live organ donation,” Balcaen said in a news release. “Our financial donors are a vital force supporting those affected by kidney disease, advancing world class research, and promoting kidney health and organ donation.”

The event saw community donations of food, a variety of door prizes given to attendees, and information passed out about organ donation.

Balcaen emphasized the importance of donations to make this happen. The main sponsors this year were Hogarths Pharmacy and Salt Fowler at Re/Max Vernon.