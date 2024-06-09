Pack of deer make three-kilometre trip crossing Okanagan Lake, landing in Vernon

Photo: Brian Quiring Deer are seen crossing Okanagan Lake to land near Whitepoint Road in Vernon.

A Vernon resident was surprised Tuesday to see a group of deer swim across a three-kilometre stretch of Okanagan Lake and land near his home.

Resident Brian Quiring looked with binoculars when he thought he spotted geese. But he realized it was an “anomaly” because he was looking at four deer crossing to Vernon from Westside Road.

“Never seen that before in my life,” said Quiring. “It was so calm, that I basically saw them halfway.”

Quiring watched as they completed the journey, noting in the end, “They wouldn’t leave the beach till the last one came in."

The resident near Whitepoint Road may not often see deer crossing, but it is common for them to cross according to wildlife specialist Pete Wise.

“It happens very frequently,” said Wise. “They’ve got a built in life jacket so there’s not much chance of them sinking.”

As their life jacket, Wise was referring to the deer’s hollow hairs, which give them some buoyancy.

He said the most common reason deer enter the lake is that they have been scared by a predator. It can often be dogs, he said.