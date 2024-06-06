North Okanagan water reservoir levels 'below normal', district remains in stage one restrictions during freshet

Chelsey Mutter

For the first time ever, the Regional District of North Okanagan didn’t lift stage one water restrictions in the fall, meaning these restrictions have been in place since before this spring freshet ends.

“In the fall, it was a lot different than what we’ve ever seen before, because [last] June was hot and dry we actually used more water in our reservoirs than we have in a very long time,” explained Zee Marcolin, RDNO general manager of utilities.

“We went into the fall low, and then we were expecting to recover because we usually have a lot of precipitation, but the precipitation in the fall failed, so we stayed low.”

Marcolin explained the stage one restrictions are not just for customers, but spurs action on the operations side as well.

When calling for drought, Marcolin said there’s four triggers the RDNO monitors:

Storage in reservoirs, including how much water and what time of year it is

Current moisture conditions, including how much rain has occurred and snow pack levels

Weather forecast and its impact on storage, if there's more rainfall predicted or hot and dry conditions causing more demand

Customer demand, including how much water will be used

She said water storage at Duteau Creek and Kalamalka Lake have not reached full capacity. In previous years, when one reservoir is low the district has been able to pull water from the other reservoir.

“Right now we’re below where we normally are and below where we would like to be,” Marcolin said. “The next couple of weeks will really determine if we’ll be calling tougher restrictions."

Could enter summer with immediate restrictions

Marcolin said June is a pivotal month, and as things stand right now, stage one or stage two restrictions could be called when the freshet ends at the end of June or beginning of July. However, she said one or two days of good rainfall could fill the reservoirs up.

As for entering into stage one or two restrictions right from the freshet, Marcolin says in her 14 years with the RDNO, that’s only happened once or twice. She said in the past 21 years, there’s been five or six stage restrictions straight from freshet.

“We understand that it’s a hardship, so we really monitor closely, and we want to make the best decision possible,” Marcolin said.

"It has to be noted that if we’re running low on water, it’s important for everybody, we want to make sure we have enough water for everybody's needs.”

She added RDNO’s drought management needed to be updated prior to 2009, and the current drought management was just recently updated — meaning triggers have shifted slightly.

Meeting with large users, stakeholders

The spring has held more unusual occurrences for RDNO water, Marcolin said. The first includes RDNO calling on a drought stakeholder committee to discuss water, restrictions and public information about usage.

The second is a move to connect with large water users.

“We’ve had a large change in our agricultural use for our land base up in Vernon and Coldstream area, and its put some challenges on our system, so we’re actually meeting with the largest water users to discuss solutions with them,” Marcolin said.

“We’re doing it because we’re anticipating that it could be an issue this year.”

The reservoirs can hold about 18,000 million litres of water, or about 7,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools.