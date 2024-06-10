Westwold resident puts up concrete wall following Highway 97 crash in his front yard

Photo: Andrew Doiron A wall of concrete lock blocks stands in the path that a car crashed through the Doiron's property and nearly hit his house one year ago.

A Westwold resident built a 70,000 pound concrete wall on his property so cars can't crash through his fence and threaten his home again.

Resident Andrew Doiron tells Castanet he has taken steps to stop cars from barrelling into his home just off Highway 97, between Vernon and Kamloops. He built a wall on his property because a crash last year made him vigilant about protecting his family.

“I still park a vehicle every night in front of my kids bedroom,” said Doiron. “Most people smoke this corner at 100 [kilometres per hour].”

Back in June 2023, a vehicle careened off the highway corner and travelled through his property, crashing upside down outside Doiron's home. The father was stunned to find debris from the crash just feet from his kid's bedroom window.

The corner along Highway 97 has a posted speed of 70 kph. It sits amid two straight-aways, and can come as a surprise to drivers.

Doiron hopes that cars headed for his home will crash into his wall, or his vehicle instead of the bedroom where his 11-month-old twin girls sleep.

He said it cost about $11,000, but it's necessary for peace of mind. He views last year's crash as “sheer luck” that none of his family was killed, and doesn't want to take chances going forward.

The family lived on the property for less than a year before the car crashed on their lawn. He said his three-year-old son was playing outside just hours before.

Advocating for change from the province, Doiron said he learned from the Ministry of Transportation that a barrier is planned for the highway corner.

In an email to Castanet, The Ministry of Transportation confirmed its plans to install a roadside barrier at the corner to improve safety.

"The barrier is currently in the final design stage," said the ministry in an email. "Once the design is completed, the ministry will determine a schedule for installing the barrier. We anticipate installation will take place this fall."