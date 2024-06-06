Vernon man found guilty of sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Photo: Castanet

A Vernon man has been found guilty of one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference of person under 16 on Wednesday.

The offences date back to August 2022, when Logen Heggs, who was 19 at the time, assaulted a 13-year-old girl. The victim's identity is covered under a publication ban

Vernon provincial court Judge Richard Hewson explained his decision on Wednesday, shooting down the defence's argument that the memory of the child should be discredited. The defence claimed the victim had smoked marijuana at the time of the offence and incorrectly remembered some facts surrounding the case.

Hewson said he accepted the victim had a fallible memory of some events, and acknowledged that she often used language such as “if I remember correctly." However, he concluded her claims about being sexually assaulted remained credible.

He emphasized how the victim described specific details about the assault, which was more important than the defence’s focus on some of the other details that she may have been unsure about.

In explaining the verdict, the judge noted it's reasonable for someone to forget some details after a traumatic event. He also dismissed the argument that the teenager had imagined the assault because she was under the influence of marijuana.

Heggs chose not to testify in his own defence at trial. He will appear before the courts in three weeks' time for sentencing.