Enhanced safety measures following violent incident have been lifted at all Lumby schools

Photo: Facebook

Lumby schools are no longer on enhanced safety measures, School District 22 confirms.

SD22 director of instruction and inclusion, Christine Love tells Castanet that J.W. Inglis Elementary just removed the enhanced measures, which had all school doors locked at all times.

“We have returned to those normal safety procedures at J.W. and [Charles] Bloom has been following just the normal safety procedures,” said Love, explaining that the secondary school has been normal for about a month.

The news comes just days after RCMP announced that Vitali Stefanski, the ex-husband of slain Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski, was in custody and charged with second degree murder. Love said she couldn’t comment on the case.

Lumby schools have been following enhanced safety measures since mid-April, the week of Tatjana's death. At the time, SD22 told Castanet it was out of an abundance of caution following the serious incident taking place in the community.

The elementary school had all of its doors locked, including its main doors, and the secondary school only had its main doors unlocked.