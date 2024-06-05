Traffic lights back on at Vernon intersection after outage caused traffic back-up

Photo: Contributed A truck pauses in the intersection as traffic tries to guide itself without lights at the corner of 30th Avenue and 27 Street Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

Traffic lights are back up and running at the corner of 30th Avenue and 27th Street.

The reason for the outage near downtown Vernon is still unknown.

ORIGINAL: 10:36 a.m.

Intersection lights are out at the corner of 30th Avenue and 27th Street, near the Vernon Courthouse.

The lights have been out since at least 9 a.m. this morning. The reason for the outage is unknown at this time.

Drivers are currently working out the traffic from the cabins of their cars, sending honks and waves to each other as signals to go.

Castanet has sent an email to the city for more information.