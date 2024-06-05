Vernon RCMP rule no criminality after woman found dead in home

Photo: Chelsey Mutter House on Heritage Drive taped off on May 29

Mounties have determined no criminality was involved in the death of a woman found inside a home on Heritage Drive in Vernon.

“A full and comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit,” Mounties said in a release. “As a result of that investigation, no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in her death.”

On May 28 at about 4:30 a.m. RCMP began investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence on Heritage Drive.

The house remained taped off with police cars stationed outside on May 29.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and out of respect for privacy, no additional information will be released.”