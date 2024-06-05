20th Annual The People Place Garden Tour returns this weekend

Connor McDowell

The 20th annual People Place Garden Tour is coming up this weekend.

Manager of The People Place Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson met with Castanet to showcase one garden in Coldstream. It's one of nine gardens open to the public through the annual garden tour, with tickets available across town in a list of places.

The tour is on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's a self-guided tour event, meaning the public can take a look at each location at any time.

The event helps raise money for the cost of People's Place, a community facility that provides affordable office space for non-profit social service agencies in the area.

Some services facilitated by the facility are tutoring and counselling.

More information about tickets to the upcoming garden tour this Saturday, can be found here.