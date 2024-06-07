Back Enderby Road closed again in Spallumcheen

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Back Enderby Road is once again closed between Highway 97A and Mountain View Road for road work.

The road is closed to all traffic today and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to complete paving.

The Township of Spallumcheen says traffic is able to detour onto Highway 97A via Mountain View Road. Signage is posted on both roads about the closure.

Okanagan Aggregates is conducting the work, and once paving is complete Back Enderby Road will return to single lane alternating traffic.

Perimeter Flagging is on site and the township asks motorists to observe all safety signage and equipment on site.