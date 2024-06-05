Vernon Secondary School is putting on Zombie Prom musical for VSS Theatre on the Hill

Photo: VSS From left to right, Teagan Giroux, Mina Nadeau and Haley Jean Wright

Zombies are taking over Vernon Secondary School.

VSS Theatre on the Hill is staging Zombie Prom, a “campy, cult classic” where “girl meets ghoul”. The musical is set at Enrico Fermi High in the “atomic” 50’s.

"It's basically what happens when you add zombies to Grease," said VSS drama teacher, Laurie Anne Lorge.

The story centers around rebellious Jonny who spells his name without the customary "h" and his girlfriend Toffee.

"This has become my favourite musical," said Talla Caulien-Matheson, who plays Jonny. "It's worth watching for the upbeat songs alone."

The show has a “quirky array” of characters, from secret keeping principal, Delilah Strict to the hard hitting gossip reporter, Eddie Flagrante.

VSS Theatre on the Hill runs from June 6 to 8, and June 13 and 14, at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $15 and are available at ticketseller.ca or at the door.