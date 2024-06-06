Projects receives funding to continue monitoring drought conditions in creek

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance Bessette Creek

The Bessette Creek Streamflow Monitoring project has received $44,548 to monitor drought conditions for a second year.

The funding comes from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program.

“This project will maintain and monitor hydrometric stations on Bessette Creek, a tributary to the Shuswap River near Lumby, which is critical for salmon conservation,” reads the project description.

“Drought conditions can impact spawning salmon in the creek and until recently, low streamflows could not be detected quickly."

Hydrometric Station track and collect water level and flow data. The project description says the stations were strategically placed in key spawning areas for real-time drought alerts.

Led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the project will be able to provide real time alerts to guide urgent water conservation actions to avoid impacts to fish.

“The work of the Okanagan Nation Alliance is helping protect spawning salmon in the Shuswap River Watershed during drought conditions,” said Julie Fournier with FWCP.

The monitoring stations were critical for guiding water conservation actions during the 2021 and 2023 droughts by the provincial Regional Drought Response Team.

The funding is part of $1.7 million approved by the FWCP Coastal Region board going to 27 different projects.