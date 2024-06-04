BX Creek Trail landslide fix to cost $36,000

Photo: Castanet file photo Signage posted following the slide, warning the public about washout

The cost to repair BX Creek trail is about $36,000.

Regional District of North Okanagan staff have submitted a report to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee seeking the $36,000 to repair the trail following a landslide in March.

Staff say the small landslide damaged a short section of the trail below Herbert Road, making the trail unpassable. The trail has been closed to the public since.

The damaged area runs through private property and engineers have found the slide was due to subsurface water running between the natural hill and fill material placed during logging activities in the 1940s and 50s.

“There isn't likely to be an immediate risk of the slide area expanding, although periodic rockfall from the slope is likely,” reads the report.

“Rerouting the trail around the slide area is not possible without disturbing the property owners’ privacy.”

Staff have worked with the private property owner, geotechnical engineer, and the RDNO’s trail building contractor to establish a reroute through the slide area utilizing a combination of standard trail construction and wooden boardwalks. Additionally, rock fall netting will be installed, and warning signage will be posted at each end of the trail section.

If approved, the board of directors will need to approve amendments to the 2024 financial plan. It's recommended that $16,000 will come from the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Space Operating Reserve, and $20,000 will be reallocated from savings in the BX Creek Trail —– Forsberg to Sovereign project.