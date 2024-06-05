Fire chiefs in Greater Vernon sign open letter ahead of wildfire season

Photo: Tara Raby File photo of White Rock Lake Fire, RDNO staff say misuse caused a hydrant to be unavailable for use during the blaze

Regional District of North Okanagan staff are providing the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee with an update on work that’s been done to prepare for wildfire season.

In a report submitted to the committee ahead of its Wednesday meeting, Fire Chiefs of areas using RDNO water systems have signed an open letter urging safe practices for exterior wildfire sprinklers (roof sprinklers).

Signatories include Cheifs David Lind of Vernon, Coldstream's Fiona Morgenthaler-Code, BX Swan Lake's Bill Wacey, Lumby's Tony Clayton, SilverStar's Russ Mill, Lavington 's Marty Wright and RDNO Utilities Manager Zee Marcolin.

Chiefs have highlighted that roof sprinklers are allowed, but in the event of a wildfire trained firefighters will connect sprinklers to temporary roadside bladders and portable pump systems. The systems use untreated water separate from the municipal system and will continue to run if there’s power loss.

“Municipal water systems are not designed to support the flows required to operate wildfire or irrigation sprinklers during a wildfire event. With too many sprinklers flowing, reservoirs and pipes empty quickly putting the entire community and firefighters at risk,” reads the letter in the report.

“It can take up to 24 hours to refill the water in reservoirs which is crucial for extinguishing structure fires.”

Learning from past wildfires

The report from RDNO staff highlights the dangers roof sprinklers using municipal water can pose.

“There are a host of issues documented by public use of roof sprinklers when connected to a water system,” reads the report.

“From lawsuits from water damage not covered by insurance to drastically reducing water system pressures and draining reservoirs so hydrants are not available for use by professional firefighters where needed. This occurred in GVW where a distribution storage was drained from misuse and a hydrant was unavailable for use during the White Rock Fire."

The report also breaks down what came from discussions with Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country following the 2023 wildfires communities faced. RDNO plans to implement the following:

Protecting and installing backup communication towers

Working with the City of Vernon to develop alternative communication method (radios)

Operator and staff training on “How to work safely within an evacuation zone”

Preplanning for source changes, protection of other critical infrastructure,

Planning for more backup generation (a generator is being installed at the Tavistock pump station and one is planned for the McMechan pump station), and

Developing policy and messaging on private wildfire sprinklers.

A full copy of the report and open letter can be found here.