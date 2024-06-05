City of Vernon clarifying new parking app amid some resident confusion

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

As of June 3, a new parking app has officially been implemented in the City of Vernon.

Amid resident confusion and frustration, the city is clarifying how the app works. City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge says it’s still early for the app roll out and the city is optimistic that the change will bring benefits to the community, including lower fees and extended payment methods.

One common woe with the new app is motorists being asked to pay $10 to extend parking for a short time, something Baldridge says seems to come from confusion about the various payment methods.

“There seems to be confusion with the loading the digital wallet versus with paying for parking. Loading your digital wallet requires a minimum of $10. If you choose to pay to park with your credit card, a minimum of $1.00 is charged,” said Baldridge adding that coin payments are still accepted.

“There are areas of the city with higher rates including Paddle Wheel Park which is a $10 per day flat rate.”

Baldridge is also clarifying that residents do not need to subscribe to the monthly or yearly plan to use the app. Users are given the option to use/select a plan, but can swipe through to choose the Park and Go option without the subscription.

In order to receive funds on unused time, the public will need to either be subscribed to the monthly plan, or pay using preloaded funds on the digital wallet. Unused parking fees cannot be refunded when using credit card payments or the fast tap option.

Baldridge said city parkers who have questions or concerns can reach out to HotSpot directly by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-855-712-5888.

In the fall, the RCMP had received one complaint about false QR codes posted on city parking meters. Recently, some residents were concerns that the scam was popping back up, but Baldridge and RCMP said at the time the scam wasn’t active.

When asked if the city was concerned about false QR codes, Baldridge said HotSpot is an established app used by municipalities across the country. HotSpot QR codes are encrypted and have built in fraud mitigation measures.

“The design of the QR codes makes them difficult to alter with a sticker,” said Baldridge. “We would encourage anyone who is concerned that a sign has been altered to reported it asap to the city.”