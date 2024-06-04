Vernon motorist attempted to park, crashed into building

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A vehicle crashed into a building on 31st avenue in Vernon Monday June 3

Vernon police say a vehicle crashed into a building Monday evening after an attempt to park gone wrong.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says officers responded to a report Monday afternoon that a vehicle had driven into a building on 31st Street and 31st Avenue.

“The investigation determined the driver was attempting to park in a stall when they accelerated onto the sidewalk and into the building,” said Terleski in an email.

Terleski says no injuries were reported and the crash is believed to be the result of a driver error.

The incident closed 31st Avenue to traffic as emergency crews responded. Witnesses on scene reported seeing smoke coming from the vehicle and gas leaking.