One person unaccounted for, suspected human remains found at Lumby fire scene

Photo: Connor McDowell A home on Mountain View Avenue in Lumby was destroyed by fire Monday, June 3, 2024.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says what appears to be human remains have been found in the rubble of a Lumby home destroyed by fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Mountain View Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Monday. The RDNO Lumby and District Fire Department, assisted by the RDNO BX-Swan Lake, Lavington, and Coldstream Fire Departments fought the flames for several hours before managing to extinguish the blaze.

The RCMP says three occupants of the home made it out safely, but one person remains unaccounted for. Suspected human remains were later found inside the burned out wreckage.

“The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected,” states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service was called to the scene and is doing its own investigation.



