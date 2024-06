Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A vehicle appears to have crashed into a building, or at least gone up the sidewalk, on 31st Street and 31st Avenue in Vernon.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the vehicle and gas leaking.

BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP are on scene.

31st Avenue is blocked by emergency personnel, and closed to traffic.

The details of the crash are unknown at this time, Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.