Lumby house fire doused 'after many hours,' roof completely gone

RCMP appear to have left the scene of the Lumby house fire which started early Monday morning.

Castanet reporter Connor McDowell said neighbours two doors down told him Mounties asked them to evacuate for fear of the fire spreading.

Witnesses on scene said they believe BC Coroners Service was on scene for several hours, but this has not been confirmed by police.

McDowell said the roof of the house has been completely burned away, and neighbours reported the side wall "spilled out."

A security guard remains on scene.

ORIGINAL 4:09 p.m.

A house fire in Lumby has been extinguished.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire at 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mountain View Avenue, according to a news release from the Village of Lumby

The RDNO Lumby and District Fire Department, assisted by the RDNO BX-Swan Lake, Lavington, and Coldstream Fire Departments were on scene.

“Between the four responding fire departments, eighteen firefighters were on the scene, and after many hours the fire has been extinguished,” said the municipality.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident has been turned over to the RCMP for investigation.

RCMP are currently on site completing a site examination.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.