SilverStar Mountain Resort opening its bike park early

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

The bike park at SilverStar Mountain Resort is opening early for the summer.

The resort announced Monday that they would open for a “bonus weekend” June 15 and 16 with the comet char running both days.

“We had a quick snow melt which has allowed our trail crew to get out on the mountain early to upgrade trails and get the park ready a week ahead of our scheduled opening,” said director of marketing Ian Jenkins.

“We’re really excited to open early especially on our milestone 30th anniversary year.”

For the bonus weekend, the park will be open for normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We can’t wait for our community have more time to ride and enjoy the amazing conditions we’ll have here in the park throughout this summer.”

Following the bonus weekend, the resort says the park will remain closed until its official opening day on June 21.

The grand opening weekend features a line-up of events including the Solstice Sips Wine Festival and Jesse Roper playing free live music in the village.

Early bird pricing for the summer season ends at midnight tonight, June 4.