Try-it day at Vernon Lawn Bowling Club saw seniors playing corn hole, lawn bowling

Connor McDowell

Seniors were invited to try corn hole and lawn bowling on Monday, leading dozens to come out despite the pouring rain.

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club hosted a try-it sports day. Despite the inclement weather across town Monday morning, the event saw a turnout that corn hole league president Jeff Harrison is happy with.

"We have probably a handful of seniors [in the corn hole league] right now," said Harrison. "But we want to grow the sport so we can have seniors have their own league. Their own night to come out and play corn hole."

The club was full of seniors giving the two sports a try.

Corn hole is a sport where players try to toss a bean-bag into a hole roughly 30 feet away. Harrison said it's good for seniors because it does not require much mobility and almost anyone can play.

The group also tried lawn bowling, where players roll balls down a lawn trying to land their balls closest to the white target ball named the Jack.

