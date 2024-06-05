City of Vernon now accepting permissive tax exemption applications

Photo: City of Vernon file photo

The City of Vernon is now accepting 2025 permissive tax exemption applications.

These exemptions give reductions in property taxation for places of worship, private schools and other non-profits. The city says the tax reduction is in recognition of the value of volunteers, volunteer groups and agencies to the spiritual, social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of Vernon.

The policy for permissive tax exemptions was recently updated by city council:

Places of worship, private schools, and hospital-related properties can now apply for exemptions lasting up to five years pending submission of an annual confirmation that no property information has changed.

Other non-profits will continue to apply for exemption annually, an initial comprehensive application package is required at the beginning of each five-year cycle, once approved, a short, annual renewal will be required. Two new application packages are available for use, one for each of those types of organizations.

The previous tax exemption policy, bylaw and approvals expire with the 2024 tax year.

“To be considered for exemption in the 2025 – 2029 bylaw cycle, all organizations must submit a complete application package including detailed property information,” said the city in a release. “No renewals are being accepted at this time, as the beginning of a new five-year cycle requires complete review of each property for inclusion in the new bylaw.”

Applications for 2025 permissive tax exemption must be submitted between June 1 and July 15, 2024.

Eligibility criteria and application forms can be found online here.