RDCO vice-chair seeking CPC nomination in Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee

Photo: Kevin Kraft

Regional District of Central Okanagan vice-chair Kevin Kraft is seeking a nomination from the Conservative Party of Canada to run in the new Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

Kraft, a father of three, says Canadians are facing “challenging” conditions and cites a need to bring common sense back to the federal government.

"I share the frustrations of many with the current state of affairs," he said in a news release.

"The rising costs of living, issues around crime, safety, and the growing disconnect between the government and the people they represent trouble me deeply,” said Kraft in a release. “Despite these obstacles, I remain hopeful and proud to be Canadian. My goal is to bring positive change to the residents of the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.”

The electoral map has been redrawn for the next federal election.

The Vernon area is currently represented by Conservative MP Mel Arnold, who plans to run for the party is the adjacent Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding.

The new riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee sees the community of Lake Country added to Vernon's riding in addition to parts of the Upper Arrow Lakes and Slocan.

Kraft says the newly-created riding will be one of the fastest growing in Canada.

“With a new hub in the central Okanagan comes the responsibility of creating strong relationships with the constituents, recreationists, industry and businesses, emergency services, community groups, and local governments. I aim to be reliable and accessible for this new riding and take those principles of governance to Ottawa,” said Kraft.

Kraft holds multiple positions on local boards including the Airport Advisory Council, Okanagan Regional Library, Okanagan Film Commission, and Okanagan Mainline Football Association (Okanagan Sun). Kevin also sits as an alternate director on the Okanagan Basin Water Board and the Okanagan Economic Development Forum.

Kraft is the latest to announce he’ll be seeking the CPC nod for the riding. Others who’ve put their name forward include Vernon City councillor Teresa Durning, former Vernon councillor Scott Anderson and business woman Rachel Enns.

