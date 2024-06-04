Wildlife specialist says its common for bears to get fawns, offers tips to not attract bears

Photo: Contributed

A wildlife specialist says it is pretty common for bears to get fawns at this time of year, and offers some advice to keep bears out of residential areas.

After seeing Saturday’s video showing a bear with a fawn, specialist Pete Wise said at this time of the year there are some things people should do to keep bears out of their community. He is a wildlife specialist and the owner of Wise Wildlife Control Services in the Okanagan.

“The bears are wandering around,” said Wise. “They’re looking for food. So don’t give them a reason.”

It’s especially important not to leave garbage out, he said. People should also scrape or burn clean their barbecues so as not to leave a smoky smell for bears to pick up on.

Bird feeders can also be an attraction, he said. Bears are hungry so “they’re gonna eat anything.” Reducing bird feeders and raising them up high can help keep bears away.

The specialist said it's important to keep bears away partly because bringing bears into residential areas creates a chance the bear will be put down. In the real world, Wise said, very few are tranquilized and relocated but instead they are usually killed.

After two stories in Vernon last week involving fawns, Wise also emphasized a key point about deer.

Wise tells Castanet it’s important for people not to touch fawns. The baby deer are born without a scent, helping them go undetected from predators, he said. When humans touch the animal, it leaves a scent and makes them more vulnerable to being sniffed out.

“That’s why it’s important people don’t touch deer," he said over the phone on Monday.