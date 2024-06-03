Prolonged rain causes District of Coldstream closes its sports fields

Photo: Google Street View

The District of Coldstream has temporarily closed all of its grass sports fields due to the prolonged rain Monday morning.

A release sent out by the district says the closure is effective immediately and includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

Creekside Park

Coldstream Park

Lavington Park

The closure is due to the prolonged rain saturating the ground and increasing the risk of damage to the turf.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.