236671
237685
Vernon  

Prolonged rain causes District of Coldstream closes its sports fields

Coldstream closes fields

- | Story: 490563

The District of Coldstream has temporarily closed all of its grass sports fields due to the prolonged rain Monday morning.

A release sent out by the district says the closure is effective immediately and includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

  • Creekside Park
  • Coldstream Park
  • Lavington Park

The closure is due to the prolonged rain saturating the ground and increasing the risk of damage to the turf.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

235373