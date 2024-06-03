Bail hearing adjourned for ex-husband accused of murder in Lumby

Photo: Facebook Photo posted to Facebook by Tatiana's partner at the time of her death. Jason Gaudreault wrote he "finally built up the courage and strength to bring Tatjana home today"

The ex-husband of a slain Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski will remain in custody until at least the end of June on second-degree murder charges.

According to court records a bail hearing for Vitali Stefanski, born in 1976, was adjourned to June 24. He remains in custody.

Tatjana’s partner at the time of her death, Jason Gaudreault, posted to his public Facebook about the hearing.

“I would like everyone to understand that justice has not been served yet. Unfortunately Vitili will be getting bail hearings along the way through the process that may in fact allow him to walk free until trial,” said Gaudreault on his Facebook.

“I am not entirely sure how everything works but justice is never justice until he is convicted. This could take more than a year who knows really. All I know is I am never giving up and I am pushing to get the story out to the highest powers to get these crappy laws out of the way or changes somehow to help the true victims and also to help the investigators do their job easier.”

Gaudreault has been calling for changes to laws on social media for better protection of victims. Following the arrest of Stefanski Gaudreault thanked the community for their support and kind words.

"This absolutely beautiful mother and partner will be remembered and in her honour we will make change," reads a post to Facebook.