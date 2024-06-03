City of Vernon closes grass sports fields due to heavy rain

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Marshall Fields file photo

The City of Vernon closed sports fields due to the rain today.

The temporary closure to city-owned grass sports fields comes as Vernon media relations says the turf could be damaged. Heavy rain and wet weather conditions have made the fields soaked and easier to damage.

"The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today," wrote Vernon media relations in a news release. "All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow."

The city will be contacting user groups directly to share the news. The closure affects all city-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds, including: