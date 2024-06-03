Vernon resident captures bear on video running with fawn through backyards

Contributed

A Vernon resident was surprised on Saturday to see a brown bear cut through her backyard with a captured fawn.

Resident Julia Loehndorf tells Castanet she was in her home when something caught her eye in the backyard. She went to see what it was and was shocked to see a challenging sight of nature.

“It was a bear with something in it’s mouth and a doe running around,” said Loehndorf. “It was her fawn and she was trying to distract the bear.”

Loehndorf's dog started barking and scared the bear for a moment, but it was already too late. She tells Castanet the mother realized the fawn was deceased and ran off.

The bear is seen on video fleeing with the fawn. It ran past Loehndorf's backyard and down the shared grass area at the Seasons community in Vernon.

The community is near a stretching rural area to Truman Dagnus Locheed Provincial Park and Ellison Provincial Park. There are public parks nearby including a public picnic area, a playground, and a beach at Paddlewheel Park.