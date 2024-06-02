CARI project delayed until June 24 as council asks for more time for feedback

Photo: City of Armstrong A map of downtown Armstrong shows some target areas for revitalization.

The Armstrong revitalization project “CARI” that aims to upgrade the city's downtown core has been paused as council asks for more time to allow for feedback.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce provided an update about the project last week, focused on current feedback and the council's decision earlier in May. Particular feedback included that the community didn’t want changes in the Armstrong downtown to reduce parking availability.

Looking at public interests submitted through voice, online comments and paper, council asked to be given more time to digest and incorporate the feedback. Councillors voted unanimously to postpone the design phase of the project so feedback and input had a better chance to make-it into the plans.

Action on the Comprehensive Armstrong Revitalization Initiative will resume later this month.

Some of the concepts presented for potential design of downtown Armstrong were:

Changing the parking on Pleasant Valley Boulevard from angle to parallel parking

Introduce parking (accessible, short term) along Pleasant Valley Boulevard

Expanding the sidewalks on Pleasant Valley Boulevard

Increasing public space around Spirit Square

Re-organizing parking in the City Parking Lot beside the Wild Oak to create a new gathering space

Introducing a bike lane and extending sidewalks along Smith Drive

Updating landscaping

New options for look of the area including signage and benches

The decision to enter the design phase of the Armstrong revitalization project is set to return to council on June 24th.