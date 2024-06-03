Vernon resident says pellet guns couldn't have made large holes in his car

Photo: Contributed A resident holds a gun-range target peppered with shots up to his car, which was shot while parked on a busy street in Vernon.

A Vernon resident disputes a report of pellet guns being fired last month, as he says the large bullet holes left in his vehicle were not from a pellet gun.

Police received a report on May 24 of pellet guns being fired in the 3400 block of 27 Avenue. Castanet reported on the incident, however a resident later contacted reporters to say the detail about pellet guns could be wrong.

“My truck got shot, it looks like 9mm bullets. They’re big holes,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

To debunk the idea that a pellet gun was fired that night, the resident showed Castanet slips from a gun range. They had a slew of holes that appear to be smaller on paper than the holes punctured through his truck’s aluminum the night of May 24. He believes he had been firing a .38 calibre at the range that day.

The resident asserts there's no way a pellet gun could have created the holes. A YouTube experiment using a long rifle to try and shoot through a car door can be seen here.

Video footage from the area viewed by Castanet shows the resident's vehicle parked on the street the night of the incident. A vehicle loops around the neighbourhood and slows to nearly a stop when passing the vehicle several times. However, in the footage seen by Castanet no clear guns or shots were visible.

It was roughly fifteen minutes before people in the neighbourhood reported shots to police.

The resident said he put in a police report when he discovered the holes, and has been in contact with officers.