Machinery fire spread to Lumby landfill Saturday, temporarily closing the landfill

The Lumby landfill was closed temporarily Saturday due to a fire.

Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton said crews responded to the landfill at about noon after a piece of machinery working there caught fire.

“The fire did get into the garbage a little bit, but the crews did manage to contain it,” Clayton said. “The crews were up there a good three hours making sure the garbage was all out.”

About 10 firefighters were involved in the suppression efforts. Clayton called in an extra water tender from Lavington due to the risk the garbage fire posed.

“The machinery was on the garbage packing when it caught fire, so it did catch some of the garbage on fire,” Clayton said. “But the crews managed to keep it to just a surface fire. It didn't get deep-seated into the garbage.”

The landfill was closed for several hours while firefighters fully extinguished the blaze.