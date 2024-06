Photo: Vernon RCMP Reem Kubba

Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing Vernon woman.

In a press release, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP says 33-year-old Reem Kubba was last seen leaving her home on Friday, May 31. He says her family is “concerned for her well-being.”

Kubba is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have asked anyone with information about Kubba's whereabouts to contact the police.