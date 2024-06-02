Paddling Film Festival to come this month in Vernon

Photo: Vernon Paddling Centre

A film festival is coming to Vernon this month and it’s all about paddle sports.

The Towne Theatre is hosting the Paddling Film Festival on June 20. It will showcase films across many categories including canoeing, whitewater paddling, exploring remote coastlines, expeditions on northern rivers and fishing in kayaks.

The audience will get to see seven shows that were shortlisted as winners out of 29 World Tour categories.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Towne Theatre.

Tickets for the show are $20. They are available at Bean Scene Coffee House, Ratio Coffee & Restaurant, or online at the Vernon Paddling Centre.

The Paddling Film Festival presents the world’s best paddling films of the year. It includes more than 120 cities around the world, including in Canada and America.