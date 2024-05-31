Tatajana Stefanski's ex-husband charged with second degree murder in her death

Photo: Facebook

The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski has been charged with second-degree murder of the slain Lumby mother of two.

In a news release from the E-Division Major Crime Unit and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Friday evening, Mounties say Vitali Stefanski was charged in the murder of his ex wife on Friday.

“Although this investigation to date has had its many challenges, the recent charges brought against Mr. Stefanski are the result of the tireless investigative work done by the members of the SED MCU and Vernon RCMP Detachment,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, NCO i/c BC RCMP SED MCU.

Vitali has been arrested and is currently in custody pending appearance before the court.

Tatjana’s boyfriend at the time of her murder, Jason Gaudreault, has expressed his frustration about Tatjana’s suspected killer walking free. He’s said he and Tatjana’s two children have felt unsafe in their home with no arrests since his partners death.

A Justice for Tatjana movement, wanting to see her killer arrested, has been growing in the community.

Tatjana was first reported as abducted from her home in Lumby on April 13. Mounties said she was believed to be with her ex-husband and told the public to keep an eye out for his vehicle.

Her body was found the next day, April 14, in a rural location and a man believed to be involved in her death was arrested in the general vicinity. The man was later released from police custody with conditions.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and worked to gather all relevant evidence which culminated in the submission of materials to Crown Counsel seeking charge approval for murder.