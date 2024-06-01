The Wildlife Festival takes over the Vernon curling club for the weekend

Chelsey Mutter

Vernonites have the chance to see a variety of unique animals this weekend.

The Wildlife Festival is touring British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan – it’s Vernon stop kicked off at the Curling Club Friday.

The festival will be at the curling club Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a sensitivity hour taking place before the general admission from 10 to 11 a.m. The final day of the event is Sunday with doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission tickets are $16 in advance and available online, while tickets at the door are $20.

Wil DenHertog is the assistant manager for the event and says the educational experience is to teach people about the animals, and maybe encourage unique pet ownership and to prevent rescues.

“A good portion of our animals have been rescued,” said DenHertog. “A lot of our boa’s have [been rescued] especially because people often don’t realize how big they get.”

People wanting to get an even closer look at the animals can pay for a VIP experience, or volunteer for the festival.

DenHertog says no previous experience is necessary for volunteers and training will be provided the morning of a shift. Den Hertog says they respect any boundaries people might have for which animals they are or are not comfortable interacting with. Anyone aged 16 and up can visit The Wildlife Festival website for more information.

The festival has a wide range of animals for people to see, and live performances each day.

Attendees can expect to see kangaroos, snakes, dragons, porcupines and more.