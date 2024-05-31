Vernon woman sentenced to five years in prison for killing friend

Photo: Facebook Alisha Lemp

A Vernon woman has been sentenced to five years in jail for the death of her friend four years ago.

However, with 1,220 days credit for time served, Paige Howse will spend an additional 605 days in jail for killing Alisha Lemp.

Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan also imposed a number of conditions on Howse, including she be required to take medication to address her mental health issues that include schizophrenia.

She was placed on probation for three years and is not to consume drugs or alcohol along with other conditions.

Crown Counsel Margaret Cissell was asking for seven to nine years for the killing while defence lawyer Mark Swartz was seeking four years with credit for time served.

Howse pleaded guilty to manslaughter last September for the February 2020 death of Lemp at the Best Value Inn and Suites.

Mental health diagnosis

Donegan took Howse's Indigenous heritage into account when sentencing the 30-year-old woman, noting her grandparents were residential school survivors and she endured a difficult childhood of instability and abuse.

Donegan said in the months following Lemp's death, Howse had been in and out of the hospital numerous times for mental health and substance abuse issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was showing no signs of mental health issues the night of the crime.

Howse has been sober since her incarceration and has been taking medications to address her mental health challenges.

In her sentencing, Donegan said the charge against Howse falls closer “to the murder” end of the scale than the accidental end of a manslaughter charge based on the violence used in the killing.

Donegan also referred to a victim impact statement by Lemp's mother.

“As a mother I can not imagine anything more difficult than trying to articulate how this crime has impacted you and your family,” Donegan said. “The way you eloquently expressed your family's profound grief, the trauma they experienced learning of the circumstances of Alisha's death...as well as not being able to provide protection and comfort for her. This crime was not only committed against Ms. Lemp, but against her whole family.”

Donegan said the crime caused Lemp's family and the community “profound harm.”

Circumstances in offence

Aggravating circumstances for the sentencing included Howse's effort to clean up the crime scene, her failure to call 911 and Howse leaving the city 24 hours after killing Lemp and leaving her body in the hotel room.

Donegan said there were also several mitigating factors in the case including Howse pleading guilty which acknowledges accountability for her conduct, and is a good sign of remorse and rehabilitation prospects.

Donegan said Howse also understands the profound harm she has caused. Howse has also remained sober and is motivated to address her addiction issues and is receiving treatment for her mental health challenges.

Howse also had no criminal record at the time of the offence.

Details of 2020 death

Lemp was bludgeoned to death with a 1.5-litre wine bottle in the Vernon hotel room.

Howse and Lemp were both active in the sex trade and were acquaintances staying together at the hotel when things became violent between the two, leaving Lemp dead in the blood-splattered room.

During final arguments on May 17, Donegan was told Howse struck Lemp numerous times with the bottle in an attack that Cissell called a “brutal beating” where she “cruelly and callously beat Ms. Lemp.”

Cissell said Lemp's “skull was fractured (and) they found 12 separate lacerations to her face. Some of the blows to her face and skull occurred after she was laying on the floor.”

Cissell noted the blood splatter evidence in the room was from the impact on the blood source, which was Lemp's head and face.

Following the assault, Howse messaged a friend and asked if they knew CPR and was told to call 911, which she did not do.

Howse then placed Lemp's body in the bathroom before leaving for Kelowna 24 hours later.

She was arrested in Surrey in September 2021 and was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During a victim-impact statement, Lemp's mother said she “felt my whole body and my world collapse around me. I still feel like I have a broken heart, I feel anguish and despair for not being able to protect her. I grieve when I think about not being there to hold Alisha in my arms.”

Court heard Lemp had dreams of getting married and having a family of her own.