Stories of stolen fawn and unhoused people serve as reminder to not touch baby deer

Amid stories of stolen fawns and charges being laid, the Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to leave baby deers alone.

A Vernon woman recently took to Facebook about her and her daughter's fears of a baby deer being stolen by homeless people. The pair, who asked not to be named, say they themselves took the fawn home for safekeeping, before conservation told them to return the deer.

They say after repeated calls to conservation officers – and holding the animal overnight – they were told to return the fawn.

They say, the animal was taken by unhoused people and someone was charged after CO's took the animal to rehabilitation, and called the pair to apologize saying the animal had been abandoned.

The COS shared a different story with Castanet. The service says it received a report of a person finding what they thought was an orphaned deer and taking it home.

“They called the RAPP line and were told to return it to green space where it was found,” said the service in an email. “The individual then called the RAPP line again stating that upon returning the deer fawn to green space an individual picked it up and took it to a tent.”

“CO’s attended the location a short time later and did not find a fawn. There were no charges, as there was no proof a fawn was present. As no fawn was located, it was not sent to rehabilitation.”

Chris Terleksi with the Vernon RCMP told Castanet that there were no recent records of anyone being charged for something like this.

COS says the incident serves as an important reminder to people to leave fawns alone and not touch them. The service says female deer will leave their fawns alone for long periods of time to go feed, returning occasionally to nurse the fawn. Fawns spotted by themselves are not orphaned.

“Every year during fawning season, people thinking they are helping an orphaned fawn will take possession of them to get them help they do not require,” said the service.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to possess live wildlife.