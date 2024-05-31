City of Vernon's top employee stepping down at the end of the year

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon’s Chief Administrative Officer Patti Bridal is retiring this year.

Bridal’s last day at the helm will be Dec. 6. She first took over the CAO position in December 2022 after former CAO Will Pearce retired.

She’s worked for the city for just over two decades, beginning in 2003. Bridal has held numerous roles including deputy clerk, corporate officer, manager of corporate services, director of corporate services and deputy CAO.

Mayor Victor Cumming said he’s grateful for Bridal’s contributions to the city.

“Patti Bridal’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the City of Vernon into what it is today,” said Cumming in a news release.

“Her remarkable dedication, coupled with her exceptional sense of humour and genuine care for people have left an indelible mark on our community. We are immensely grateful for her 22 years of service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Recruitment for a new CAO will begin this June.