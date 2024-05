Photo: RCMP

If anyone is missing a chainsaw, call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

On a Facebook post, police said a chainsaw was seized during an investigation and they would like to return it to its rightful owner.

“If you think it's yours, give us a call and be prepared to prove ownership,” the post said.

Vernon RCMP can be reached on their non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.