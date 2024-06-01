BNA Brewing expanding to Vernon with classic BNA features expected

Photo: Nixon Hospitality Group Rendering of Vernon BNA Brewing location

It’s official, BNA Brewing is coming to Vernon.

Rumours about a possible expansion to Vernon have been floating around town for a while, and now details are being released by the Nixon Group.

BNA Brewing Vernon will have an on-site craft brewery and large eatery. It’ll also have 10-pin bowling lanes plus family-friendly “duckpin” bowling lanes, as well as a retro-inspired arcade, and outdoor bocce court.

The Nixon Hospitality Group is currently in the process of transforming the old Finning building on Kalamalka Lake Road. It’s a 50-year-old building that sits near the end of the Okanagan Rail Trail, the group says the location provides the perfect canvas and character to bring their vision to life.

“We love the two levels and the industrial roots of this building as it provides a completely-different-yet-somehow-familiar feel and experience to the brick and timber we have in Kelowna,” says Carolyn Nixon, one of the BNA founders.

The Vernon location is expected to open sometime in the fall of this year.

The announcement of the Vernon expansion comes exactly nine years after Kyle and Carolyn Nixon opened the doors to BNA Brewing Co & Eatery in Kelowna. The opening of the original BNA in 2015 sparked the eventual creation of Nixon Hospitality Group.

Kyle is a former Vernon Vipers hockey player, and said he’s looking forward to spending more time in Vernon.

“I have fond memories of this place and made great friends in Vernon. The people have already been so supportive of BNA, so we can’t wait to bring what we do to town and hopefully make an impact in a positive way.”

More information about the Vernon expansion can be found online.