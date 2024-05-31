New name proposed for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Photo: SD83 North Okanagan-Shuswap School District office in Salmon Arm.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is looking into changing its name to reflect local Indigenous heritage.

A report to the School District 83 board from Chelsea Prince, director of instruction – Indigenous education, is proposing the name change.

According to the report, in 1997, when the Armstrong-Spallumcheen (School District 21) and Shuswap (School District 89) school districts amalgamated, the Quelmúcw Education Council, then known as the First Nations Education Council, was disappointed with the change of name to the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

“However, we have come a very long way since that time. Secwépemc flags hang in front of the (school district)...and the Quelmúcw Education Council is an essential partner with the school district. The council recognizes that as an organization, we are committed to having a meaningful and authentic relationship with First Nations communities, and that the selection of 'Reconciliation' as a value in the new strategic plan was not done so lightly,” Prince said in the report.

“A significant step toward reconciliation is land acknowledgment, which includes recognition that this is Secwépemc territory, that Secwépemc people have occupied this land since time immemorial, and that most district staff and students are guests on this land.”

The report says the Quelmúcw Education Council is proposing the school board the name of the school district to a Secwépemctsín word or phrase.

“The choice of word/phrase will be carefully considered, and Quelmúcw Education Council members are in the process of consulting with elders and community members,” the report says.

“By doing this, we eradicate the word 'Shuswap,' a term that was imposed by settlers on Secwépemc people...name change to a Secwépemctsín word is also a very visible representation that our district is committed to reconciliation and partnership with Secwépemc communities.”

To read the full report, click here.