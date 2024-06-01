Armstrong para swimmer Brea Duncan sets provincial and national records

Photo: SD83

Armstrong athlete Brea Duncan recently set new provincial and national records in para freestyle swimming events.

The Grade 11 Pleasant Valley Secondary School student qualified for the national championships in Toronto earlier this year, and is currently competing in regional meets.

At a recent regional meet in Vernon, Duncan set new Canadian records in the 8,00-metre and 1500-metre, short-course freestyle events.

Duncan will compete in Kamloops in June, followed by a busy July, where she will swim in the provincials, the BC Games, and then the national championships in Toronto.

- with files from SD83