Work on 32nd Avenue in Vernon starts next week and will carry on for several weeks

Photo: City of Vernon

City of Vernon crews will begin the next phase of work on the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction project as early as next week.

The work includes replacing aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk pavement, between 18th and 15th streets.

Work is scheduled to start as early as June 7, and is expected to continue until the fall. The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction.

Detour routes are available to the north and south on 37th Avenue and 25th Avenue.

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of city council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the city provides. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on this, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, visit the city’s website.