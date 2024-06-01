L & A Crossing Road will be closed for water service installation

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

A road closure on L & A Cross Road will impact traffic on Thursday, June 6.

4305 L & A Crossing Road will be closed from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. An installation of a water service will be taking place, and the Township of Spallumcheen asks the public to observe all safety precautions roadside.

"The Township of Spallumcheen apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience and cooperation as the project is completed," wrote the township in a press release.

The remainder of L & A Crossing Road will be open to local traffic.