Vernon rowers stand out at Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta

Photo: VRDBC Jonas Masys leading the men's single sculls race.

A group of youth athletes put Vernon rowing on the map at a provincial competition.

The Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta was held from May 25 to 26. With several competitors coming out of the area, Vernon brought home more than one gold medal.

Jonas Masys led with a first place win in the men’s single sculls event. His brother Peter Masys also made a mark, finishing fourth in the U17 division.

Vernon’s Amy Milne won a gold medal in women’s quads. She secured the run with teammates Aia Mills and Heidi Miege out of Shuswap, and Kiersten Bereska from Kelowna.

The Vernon athletes also scored in other finishes.

The Masys brothers brought home a silver medal also in the quad sculls event, along with two teammates out of Shuswap, Gerrit Hickman and Ian VanBergeyk.

And Vernon’s second year athletes Leo Middelkamp and Ryland Holmgren fought in the novice men’s single and double sculls races, both advancing to the A-group final.

The results show the “Interior is becoming a rowing force to be reckoned with,” wrote the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club in a press release.

The athletes are preparing for another big stage performance, in trials for the BC Summer Games.

The rowing club in Vernon serves as a place for people to connect and offers opportunities to move onto competitions like the regatta last weekend.