Black and yellow hoverfly pays Castanet Vernon an surprise visit

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Castanet News Director Chelsey Mutter was quite concerned about an unexpected guest to the Vernon office recently.

Fearing the black and yellow flying beast was a wasp, Mutter abandoned her station – and her computer – to escape said menace.

However, it turns out the beast in question was critter commonly referred to as a hoverfly.

Why are they called a hoverfly?

Because they are a member of the fly family and are often seen 'hovering' near flowers.

They have the same colouring as a yellow jacket or a bee as a self defence mechanism, but their large, bulging eyes and lack of mandibles or stingers render them as harmless as a fly.

The easiest way to tell if they are a fly versus a wasp or a bee is to examine the wings: flies only have two wings, while most insects - including wasps and bees - have four.

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, there are more than 6,600 known species of hoverfly in the world, including 539 known species in Canada.

They can be found in every province and territory this great nation has to offer.

The hoverfly is a beneficial bug to have around as it is a pollinator.

So fear not the little yellow and black bug, they are our friends.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as Castanet's Bug of the Week.